Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $740,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,912,491 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 273,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 700,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

