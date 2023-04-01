Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.