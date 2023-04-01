Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.
AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ AFRM opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $51.49.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
