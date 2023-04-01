Aion Price Tops $0.0454 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 76% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Aion has traded up 1,592.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $22.77 million and $165,212.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00152966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

