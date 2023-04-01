Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 919,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 409,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,583. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

