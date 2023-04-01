Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 49,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. 28,382,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,057,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

