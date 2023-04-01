Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

