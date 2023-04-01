Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.
EMCORE Stock Performance
EMKR stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCORE (EMKR)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.