Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

EMKR stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

