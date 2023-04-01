Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

