Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alteryx worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Alteryx Price Performance

Alteryx stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.