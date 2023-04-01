Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

ATUSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.