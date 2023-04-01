Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $107.27

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.27.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.