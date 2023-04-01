Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $44.14

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,626 shares of company stock worth $1,969,206 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.94.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.