Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $44.14

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.
Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,626 shares of company stock worth $1,969,206 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.94.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
