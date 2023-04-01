Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $45.67

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $42.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.