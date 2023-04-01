Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) PT at $21.62

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

RXO Stock Up 1.7 %

RXO stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. RXO has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

