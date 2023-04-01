Analyzing NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) & Its Competitors

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NeuroSense Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroSense Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors 4147 14980 41442 711 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 119.91%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -139.41% -115.46% NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors -3,397.52% -273.16% -37.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -$12.34 million -1.59 NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors $2.23 billion $242.95 million -3.63

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroSense Therapeutics. NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics competitors beat NeuroSense Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

