Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

