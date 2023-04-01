Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
