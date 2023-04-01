Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) vs. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Critical Survey

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 232.34%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 7.49 -$24.68 million ($1.02) -9.73 Pulse Biosciences $1.42 million 88.09 -$63.66 million ($2.03) -1.66

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -56.74% -78.73% -32.99% Pulse Biosciences -2,866.34% -290.24% -112.58%

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery



Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Pulse Biosciences



Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

