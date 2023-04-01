Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.