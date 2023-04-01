Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.89. 336,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 411,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.
ACLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.
In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
