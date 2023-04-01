Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

