Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

