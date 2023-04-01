Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.36 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and $14.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004534 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003945 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,014,448 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

