ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Caterpillar by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.84. 2,746,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,344. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.