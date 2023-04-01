ARK Investment Management LLC Has $559.94 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,054,842 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,029,232 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for 4.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 7.97% of UiPath worth $559,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 10,913,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

