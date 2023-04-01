ARK Investment Management LLC Has $70.61 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,062 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CareDx worth $70,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $131,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CareDx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 992,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,011. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $490.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.