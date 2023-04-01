ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,691,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,008,013 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.36% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $210,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 18.6 %

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,762,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,997. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

