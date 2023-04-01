ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 12,256 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after buying an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in monday.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,428,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,651,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 531,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,548. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

