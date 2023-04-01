ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 125,625 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125,625 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 0.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Trimble worth $96,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $71,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

