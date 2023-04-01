ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 203,973 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,973 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Repare Therapeutics worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 152,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,046. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
