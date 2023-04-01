ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106,146 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.56% of AeroVironment worth $55,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after buying an additional 221,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. 163,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

