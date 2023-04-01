ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYE. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 192,972 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 632,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 532,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

