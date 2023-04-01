ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Volume of $4.07 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and $4.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04890858 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,047,727.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

