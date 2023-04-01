Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of Astra Space stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,053,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.24. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.41.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
