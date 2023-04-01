Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of Astra Space stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,053,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.24. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.41.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astra Space by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astra Space by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 730,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astra Space by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Astra Space by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 623,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astra Space by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 247,142 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

