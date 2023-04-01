Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 880,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

