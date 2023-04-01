Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as high as C$1.50. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 46,996 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Augusta Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.53, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

