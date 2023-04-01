Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $483,414.75 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Autodesk by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 52,288 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

