Autus Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

