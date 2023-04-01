Avalanche Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.64 or 0.00062210 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $125.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,994,680 coins and its circulating supply is 325,931,960 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

