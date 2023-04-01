Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Holdings Raised by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avalon Acquisition worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Avalon Acquisition by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 619,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 225,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 297,082 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAC remained flat at $10.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

