Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.12. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 285,100 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.