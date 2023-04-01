Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,201,000 after buying an additional 180,897 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 623,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 163,816 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 314,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.