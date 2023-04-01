Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,074 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 318,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

