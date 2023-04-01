Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.80. 425,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,004. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

