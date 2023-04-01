Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

