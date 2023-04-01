Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 13,513 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $68,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,702. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

