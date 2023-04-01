Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $181.10 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.92% of Church & Dwight worth $181,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,362,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

