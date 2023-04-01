Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $249.75 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,393,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,040,516. The stock has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

