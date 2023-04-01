Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $80.41 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $80,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.45. 594,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

