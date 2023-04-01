Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,026 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.12% of NIKE worth $222,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NKE traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

