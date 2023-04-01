Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $43.20 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.81. 1,084,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

